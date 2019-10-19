Live coverage: Knife-edge vote expected as MPs decide on Brexit deal

Boris Johnson is facing a knife-edge Commons vote on his Brexit deal as Parliament meets on a weekend for the first time in 37 years.

The Prime Minister appealed to MPs from across the political spectrum to back his agreement with Brussels and end a “painful chapter” as the October 31 deadline for withdrawal looms.

Here’s the latest:

9.30am

Protesters are gathering in Westminster ahead of the vote.

Steven Bray, in a Union Jack jacket, top hat and EU flag trousers, shouted “stop Brexit” as MPs arrived.

(Yui Mok/PA)

The 50-year-old from Port Talbot, South Wales, has been protesting outside Parliament every day that it has been sitting for the past 25 months.

A pro-Brexit protester with a loud speaker approached later approached him shouting “Traitor!”

But Mr Bray said protesting against Brexit is his passion.

“We scraped the bottom of the barrel with this Prime Minister,” he said.

9.25am

Politicians have been busy on Twitter this morning – urging their colleagues to either “bring the country together” or stop a “terrible Brexit deal”.

Extremely sorry to be missing the Langdale half marathon today, I’d trained for it and was looking forward to a tough run in stunning landscape – but I’m in London voting to stop the PM giving away a quarter of the UK and damaging our rural communities. Good luck to the runners! — Tim Farron (@timfarron) October 19, 2019

I'm calling on MPs from all parties to do the right thing today by voting against Boris Johnson’s terrible Brexit deal. #FinalSay #PeoplesVoteMarchhttps://t.co/pr6wQVEpWm — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) October 19, 2019

Brexit has always been about much more than the EU – it’s about what kind of country we want to be. Today’s vote is going to be close but whatever the result we must use this moment to secure a more democratic future & wrest control back from the reckless right-wing populists — Caroline Lucas (@CarolineLucas) October 19, 2019

The country voted. The deal delivers on the vote & protects the economy. It is time to try to bring the country together. I’m voting for the deal. Let’s move forward. — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) October 19, 2019

9.20am

Boris Johnson is due to kick off the House of Commons session in around 10 minutes with a statement to MPs, followed by a debate.

The Prime Minister will make a statement at 9.30am. MPs will then debate the new Brexit deal agreed with the European Union. More details of today's business in the #OrderPaper: https://t.co/Qy5bpGjIjh pic.twitter.com/JHhazQbbBZ — UK House of Commons (@HouseofCommons) October 19, 2019

9.15am

With once-close allies the Democratic Unionist Party strongly opposed to the deal, Mr Johnson is left needing the backing of Tory MPs from whom he has withdrawn the whip and pro-Brexit Labour MPs to get the deal across the line. Here’s how MPs could vote.

(PA Graphics)

9.05am

There are long queues outside the Houses of Parliament ahead of the debate and vote on Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal.

(Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Hilary Benn, Chair of The House of Commons’ Brexit Committee, and MP Anna Soubry have also arrived for the debate.

(Jacob King/PA)

(Yui Mok/PA)

9am

Today has been dubbed “Super Saturday” but what will actually happen and what will it mean for everyone? Watch this video to find out.