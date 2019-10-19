Advertising
Live coverage: Knife-edge vote expected as MPs decide on Brexit deal
Boris Johnson has appealed to MPs to end a ‘painful chapter’ as the October 31 deadline for withdrawal looms.
Boris Johnson is facing a knife-edge Commons vote on his Brexit deal as Parliament meets on a weekend for the first time in 37 years.
The Prime Minister appealed to MPs from across the political spectrum to back his agreement with Brussels and end a “painful chapter” as the October 31 deadline for withdrawal looms.
Here’s the latest:
9.30am
Protesters are gathering in Westminster ahead of the vote.
Steven Bray, in a Union Jack jacket, top hat and EU flag trousers, shouted “stop Brexit” as MPs arrived.
The 50-year-old from Port Talbot, South Wales, has been protesting outside Parliament every day that it has been sitting for the past 25 months.
Advertising
A pro-Brexit protester with a loud speaker approached later approached him shouting “Traitor!”
But Mr Bray said protesting against Brexit is his passion.
“We scraped the bottom of the barrel with this Prime Minister,” he said.
9.25am
Advertising
Politicians have been busy on Twitter this morning – urging their colleagues to either “bring the country together” or stop a “terrible Brexit deal”.
9.20am
Boris Johnson is due to kick off the House of Commons session in around 10 minutes with a statement to MPs, followed by a debate.
9.15am
With once-close allies the Democratic Unionist Party strongly opposed to the deal, Mr Johnson is left needing the backing of Tory MPs from whom he has withdrawn the whip and pro-Brexit Labour MPs to get the deal across the line. Here’s how MPs could vote.
9.05am
There are long queues outside the Houses of Parliament ahead of the debate and vote on Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal.
Hilary Benn, Chair of The House of Commons’ Brexit Committee, and MP Anna Soubry have also arrived for the debate.
9am
Today has been dubbed “Super Saturday” but what will actually happen and what will it mean for everyone? Watch this video to find out.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.