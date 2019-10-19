Advertising
In Pictures: Protesters take to the streets in Westminster on ‘Super Saturday’
The Let Us Be Heard march attracted the likes of Star Trek actor Sir Patrick Stewart.
Thousands of people have called for a second Brexit referendum as MPs vote on Boris Johnson’s withdrawal deal.
Effigies of the Prime Minister and his senior adviser Dominic Cummings were on show during the demonstration, attended by famous faces including Star Trek actor Sir Patrick Stewart.
Meanwhile, pro-Brexit supporters staged a counter-demonstration during a tense day in Parliament.
