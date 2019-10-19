Menu

Advertising

In Pictures: Protesters take to the streets in Westminster on ‘Super Saturday’

UK News | Published:

The Let Us Be Heard march attracted the likes of Star Trek actor Sir Patrick Stewart.

Brexit protests

Thousands of people have called for a second Brexit referendum as MPs vote on Boris Johnson’s withdrawal deal.

Effigies of the Prime Minister and his senior adviser Dominic Cummings were on show during the demonstration, attended by famous faces including Star Trek actor Sir Patrick Stewart.

Meanwhile, pro-Brexit supporters staged a counter-demonstration during a tense day in Parliament.

Brexit protests
Prime Minister Boris Johnson as comic book character The Joker on a sign during the Let Us Be Heard march (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Brexit protests
Actors protesting against Brexit? Sir Patrick Stewart makes it so, alongside Stephen McGann (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Brexit protests
Pro-Brexit protesters also took part in demonstrations outside Parliament (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Brexit protests
The Let Us Be Heard march in full cry (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Brexit protests
Morris dancers make their feelings clear at the Let Us Be Heard demo (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Brexit protests
Protesters depict the Prime Minister as a puppet of senior adviser Dominic Cummings on a float in Westminster (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Brexit protests
Pro-Brexiteers have their say (Jacob King/PA)
UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News