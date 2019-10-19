In Pictures: Protesters take to the streets in Westminster on ‘Super Saturday’

Thousands of people have called for a second Brexit referendum as MPs vote on Boris Johnson’s withdrawal deal.

Effigies of the Prime Minister and his senior adviser Dominic Cummings were on show during the demonstration, attended by famous faces including Star Trek actor Sir Patrick Stewart.

Meanwhile, pro-Brexit supporters staged a counter-demonstration during a tense day in Parliament.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson as comic book character The Joker on a sign during the Let Us Be Heard march (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Actors protesting against Brexit? Sir Patrick Stewart makes it so, alongside Stephen McGann (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Pro-Brexit protesters also took part in demonstrations outside Parliament (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Let Us Be Heard march in full cry (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Morris dancers make their feelings clear at the Let Us Be Heard demo (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Protesters depict the Prime Minister as a puppet of senior adviser Dominic Cummings on a float in Westminster (Andrew Matthews/PA)