Andrea Leadsom accuses People’s Vote protesters of ‘frightening’ abuse

Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom has alleged she received “frightening” abuse from anti-Brexit protesters shortly after MPs voted to delay a vote on Boris Johnson’s deal.

Footage posted to social media showed both Mrs Leadsom and her Cabinet colleagues Jacob Rees-Mogg and Michael Gove being heckled by People’s Vote demonstrators as they left the House of Parliament under police escort.

Boos and shouts of “shame on you” were directed at Mrs Leadsom as she walked down the street surrounded by officers.

Similarly, demonstrators could be heard shouting “shame” as Mr Rees-Mogg and his young son passed the protesters on London’s Millbank, while police could be heard urging people to leave Mr Gove alone.

Hundreds of thousands of protesters gathered in London today to call for a second vote on Brexit, as MPs approved an amendment which saw a vote on the Government’s deal pushed back to next week.

Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg with his son (Jacob King/PA)

After the encounter, Mrs Leadsom tweeted: “Thank goodness for our superb police. Just walked home safely from HoC with their protection – why do the so called ‘People’s Vote’ protesters think it’s ok to abuse, intimidate and scream in the face of someone they don’t agree with?

“So frightening, and so grateful to the police,” she added.

Labour’s Diane Abbott was also filmed being targeted by pro-Brexit demonstrators who asked if she was wearing “Jeremy Corbyn’s slippers” and told her “it’s about time we stopped all this”.