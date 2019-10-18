Macron piles pressure on MPs to back Brexit deal by hinting at no further delays

Emmanuel Macron turned up the pressure on MPs to back Boris Johnson’s new Brexit deal by raising doubts that any further delay will be granted.

Just a day before the crunch Commons vote, the French president said that the EU would not grant a further delay to Article 50 unless there are “some major changes”.

His threat added to one from European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker, however reports have suggested Germany’s Angela Merkel believes a delay is inevitable if MPs reject the agreement on Saturday.

With no Commons majority and the DUP dismissing his plan, the PM must appeal for support from the Tory rebels he expelled and Labour MPs wanting to avoid a deal-less departure.

Mr Macron potentially turned up that pressure during a press conference to close the EU summit in Brussels on Friday so the bloc can “put an end” to the saga.

“So that we can turn to the future I believe that we shall stick to the deadline of October 31,” he said.

“That being said, I’m not trying to read the future but I do not think we shall grant any further delay.

“Like I said, there shall be no delay unless there are some major changes.”