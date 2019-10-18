In Pictures: Extinction Rebellion protesters descend on capital

Extinction Rebellion activists have been marching through London demanding action for climate change as part of the penultimate day of their “Autumn Uprising” campaign.

Hundreds of activists, who launched the latest campaign 10 days ago, defied the police ban on protesting in the capital.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed 1,768 arrests have been made in connection with the ongoing protests, with demonstrators marching through Westminster, Oxford Circus and staging a sit-in at the front of Downing Street.

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The group staged a “red-handed” protest as police surrounded the demonstrators.

Extinction Rebellion said it will use washable chalk spray to mark the path of its march from Whitehall Gardens to six Government departments.

Steve Coogan became the latest celebrity to support the protest, joining activists on a march towards Whitehall.

The actor called it an “important movement” saying: “I like the fact that it was started by young people, but now older people have joined in too.”

Activists also built a wooden structure at Oxford Circus in London’s West End, bringing traffic to a standstill.

And fashion designer Dame Vivienne Westwood joined members of Free West Papua and Extinction Rebellion activists outside the London head office of BP, where they were delivering a report on the company’s activities in West Papua.

Meanwhile, one Extinction Rebellion protester scaled the scaffolding surrounding Big Ben and draped two banners from the structure.