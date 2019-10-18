In Pictures: Children the focus for William and Kate in Pakistan

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have spent five days touring Pakistan.

With their own children staying in the UK, many of their engagements centred around the country’s children with William and Kate visiting a school, attending a birthday party, playing cricket with youngsters and comforting young patients at a cancer hospital.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge talk with well wishers, during a visit to Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

The cancer hospital was founded by Imran Khan, a friend of the duke’s late mother Diana and who is now Pakistan’s prime minister (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

William and Kate at Lahore’s Badshahi Mosque (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Kate’s outfit at the mosque was one of many that sparked memories of the 1991 visit from Diana (Martin Keene/Owen Humphreys/PA)

Kate had a spell at the crease during a cricket-themed engagement in Lahore (Ian Vogler/PA)

Kate spoke some Urdu when she joined William at a birthday party in Lahore’s SOS Children Village (Peter Nicholls/PA)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (centre) during a visit to a settlement of the Kalash people in Chitral, Pakistan on the third day of the royal visit (Samir Hussein/PA)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wear a traditional hat and cloak during a visit to a village in the Chitral valley(Samir Hussein/PA)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit the melting Chiatibo glacier (Neil Hall/PA)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive by tuk tuk for a reception hosted by the British High Commissioner to Pakistan Thomas Drew CMG at the National Monument in Islamabad on day two of the visit (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge talk with the prime minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, a friend of the duke’s late mother (Andrew Parsons/PA)

The couple visited a school in central Islamabad (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge depart from Lahore Airport, on the fifth and final day of the royal visit to Pakistan. They had been forced to return there after a turbulent flight on Thursday (Peter Nicholls/PA)