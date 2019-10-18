Harry Dunn’s family ‘expect crash suspect to be charged’

The family of tragic Harry Dunn said they expect British police to charge the wife of a US diplomat in connection with the teenager’s death amid their claims of an international cover-up.

The suspect, 42-year-old Anne Sacoolas, left the UK for America shortly after the crash outside RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire on August 27.

Motorcyclist Mr Dunn, 19, died from his injuries amid allegations that Mrs Sacoolas had been driving on the wrong side of the road.

Harry Dunn was killed in a crash near RAF Croughton (Northamptonshire Police/PA)

Mr Dunn’s mother, Charlotte Charles, and father, Tim Dunn, travelled to the US this week in an attempt to put pressure on authorities to return Mrs Sacoolas to the UK.

The visit included talks at the White House with President Donald Trump, during which the family were told that Mr Dunn’s alleged killer was in a nearby room and prepared to meet them.

In a statement from family spokesman Radd Seiger, they said were “overwhelmed” by the support they had received from well-wishers, and that they would continue in their “search for justice”.

Mr Seiger said: “It is clear that the Americans are desperate to protect Mrs Sacoolas and are intent on ruthlessly and aggressively not letting her return.

“We are trying to find out why that is. We will not let up in our search for justice for Harry.

“We now expect Northamptonshire Police to take over from the work we have done and the progress we have made, charge her and begin extradition proceedings to bring her back.”

Floral tributes on the B4031 outside RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire, where Harry Dunn, 19, died (Steve Parsons/PA)

The family said they are due to meet police bosses next week.

Mr Seiger added: “The family is now concerned that there has been misconduct and a cover-up on both sides of the Atlantic, and they are intent on exposing it with the help of their lawyers.

“Harry’s family are being incredibly brave in their darkest hour and are taking it upon themselves to do whatever it takes to ensure that this never happens to anyone ever again.

“In all my years of practice, I have never seen a family so badly let down after a tragedy and abandoned completely by the system.

“Let’s see if we can find out why, hold those responsible to account, learn the lessons, and help to ensure that this never happens again.”

It came amid allegations that the Foreign Office told police to delay telling Mr Dunn’s family that the suspect had fled to the US.

The family have repeatedly stressed their hope to secure Ms Sacoolas a suspended sentence, rather than immediate custody, so as not to take her away from her family.

But they said their hopes of a meeting between the two parties should happen “in her own words, in a room, on our terms”, back in the UK.