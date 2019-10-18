Extinction Rebellion climate protester scales Big Ben scaffolding

An Extinction Rebellion protester has scaled the scaffolding surrounding Big Ben and draped two banners from the structure.

Footage of the stunt circulated on social media showed the climber, who appeared to be dressed as Boris Johnson complete with a blond wig, shirt, tie and jacket.

A spokesman for the group said the climber was 43-year-old tree surgeon Ben Atkinson.

He said Mr Atkinson was climbing the tower to “highlight Government inaction on the climate and ecological emergency”.

The protester, who was also wearing green leggings, draped two signs carrying the group’s slogans.

The protester scaled the scaffolding surrounding Big Ben (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

One featured the Extinction Rebellion logo on a rainbow background and the words “No pride on a dead planet” and the other said “Citizens Assembly”.

Police have closed the entrance to Westminster Tube station that is across the road from Big Ben.

Police are asking people to leave the area directly in front of where the demonstrator is.

Other entrances to the Tube station remain open.

One onlooker said police officers had used a lift that is part of the scaffolding to reach Mr Atkinson and could be seen speaking to him as he sat in the netting.

Other officers were seen at the base of the tower with ropes.

It is the latest in a string of stunts staged by Extinction Rebellion on the penultimate day of their autumn uprising – despite being barred from protesting in the capital since Monday by the Met Police.

Earlier the group performed a “red handed” march, where they sprayed hand prints using chalk-based spray paint around Whitehall.

Yesterday, the group was forced to apologise after holding up Jubilee Line trains by climbing on them.

One protester was filmed lashing out at an angry commuter who had pulled him off the roof of a train.