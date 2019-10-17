William and Kate wield the willow on day of cricket and cakes in Pakistan

The Duke of Cambridge showed off his sporting abilities after picking up a cricket bat during his Pakistan royal tour.

William and the duchess both took turns hitting some soft balls in a game of cricket at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.

There were cheers as the duke hit a six, while Kate was caught out twice after half a dozen balls on Thursday afternoon.

William and Kate both tried their hand at batting (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The competitive couple often face off against each other in sporting events, including at a sailing regatta in the summer.

After both taking a turn at the wicket, the couple high-fived the young boys and girls they were playing with on the pitch.

They joined children participating in the British Council’s Dosti programme, which promotes sport as a part of child development.

Kate tries what looks like a shovel shot (Owen Humphreys/PA)

William and Kate were introduced to a number of cricketing figures at the ground, including Waqar Younis, former fast bowler for Pakistan.

They met former international cricketer, prime minister Imran Khan, on Tuesday.

Earlier on the fourth day of their tour, the couple made a trip to the SOS Children’s Village, where they attended a birthday party.

The royal couple attended a birthday party at the children’s village (Peter Nicholls/PA)

Their itinerary in Lahore includes a tour of the Badshahi Mosque, the most historic Islamic site in Lahore, set in the heart of the walled city.

The duke will be following in the footsteps of both of his parents with the visit.

His mother Diana, Princess of Wales visited the site in 1991, and it was also included in the 2006 royal tour of the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to SOS Children’s Village (Peter Nicholls/PA)

Wrapping up their fourth and penultimate day, the couple will then travel to the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre.

The cancer facility is another location previously visited by the late Diana as a guest of her friend, Mr Khan.

Despite his cricketing abilities, the duke admitted he had not played since school.

The duchess added that she was a cricket fan, but particularly liked tennis and swimming.

Their visit to the academy, which is the home of the 1992 Cricket World Cup, won when Mr Khan captained the national team, saw the couple given bats for their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.