Plane carrying Kate and William turns back amid thunderstorm

A “pretty serious storm” has forced the RAF Voyager plane carrying the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to abort two landings in Islamabad.

Despite the best efforts of the pilot, the aircraft had to turn back to Lahore on the fourth day of William and Kate’s tour of Pakistan.

Strikes of lightning could be seen from the carrier plane near the right wing as it shook with heavy turbulence.

The plane was in the air for over two hours, despite the journey from Lahore to Islamabad usually only taking some 25 minutes.

The RAF Voyager aircraft on the tarmac in Lahore (Owen Humphreys/PA)

William, who came to check on travelling media, joked: “I was flying!”

The duke was making a reference to his time as an air ambulance pilot.

One passenger said it was a “pretty serious storm”, describing the flight as a “rollercoaster”.

“It was pretty hairy at times,” another said.

“The plane was making large jerking movements as we tried to battle through the wind.

“It was a relief to land safely in Lahore.”

The duke and duchess spent the day in Lahore, visiting the Badshahi Mosque and the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre.