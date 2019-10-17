Kate’s headscarf revives memories of Diana’s visit to Lahore landmark

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a traditional outfit and covered her head with a headscarf during her visit to Badshahi Mosque.

Kate opted for an emerald green headscarf and matching shalwar kameez with a gold trim by Maheen Khan during the fourth day of their royal tour.

The scene drew comparisons to a visit made by the duke’s mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in 1991.

The Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to Badshahi Mosque (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The princess wore a green coat dress by Catherine Walker – a designer worn by Kate during the Pakistan tour – when she made the visit some 28 years ago.

Earlier on Thursday, Kate wore another shalwar kameez, a traditional outfit of a long tunic blouse and trousers, this time in white and by Gul Ahmed.

The colour green has been a wardrobe staple for Kate during the visit, who chose a bold green coat shirt by Catherine Walker to meet prime minister Imran Khan.

She then dazzled in an emerald glittering gown by Jenny Packham at a reception later that evening.

Kate playing cricket (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Traditional outfits have been favoured by the duchess as she travels around the Islamic country for a five-day tour.

On arrival on Monday, the duchess opted for a turquoise ombre shalwar kameez also by Catherine Walker.

Kate then wore a royal blue kurta, a long-sleeves collarless shirt, to kick off her first full day of engagements on Tuesday.