In Pictures: Kate at the crease as royals join children for cricket in Lahore
Cricket was one of the activities sampled by Kate while William looked tempted by some of the cakes on offer.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are continuing their tour of Pakistan with child-centred events looking at the country’s future with another nod to the past by following in the footsteps of the duke’s late mother, Diana.
A visit to the SOS Children’s Village in Lahore was an opportunity for William and Kate to meet some of the country’s younger citizens and, with their own children back home in the UK, the royal couple joined in the activities with enthusiasm.
At another youth-related event Kate tried her hand at cricket with a brief stint at the crease.
