Teenager charged with murder over Bexley stabbing death

UK News | Published:

He is due in court on Wednesday.

Metropolitan Police – stock

A teenager has been charged with murder after a 20-year-old was fatally stabbed in Bexley.

The 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named due to his age, is also charged with causing actual bodily harm following an incident in Barnehurst Avenue on Sunday.

The victim has been named by Scotland Yard as Ben Lines and is the 70th person to be fatally stabbed so far this year in London, and is among 115 victims of homicide.

Ben Lines (Metropolitan Police/PA)

The charged boy is due before Bromley Youth Court on Wednesday, while another 16-year-old arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has been released with no further action.

A 17-year-old boy, who was arrested on Monday on suspicion of murder, has been released on bail until later this month.

