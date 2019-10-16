Advertising
What the papers say – October 16
It is Brexit and the Cambridges in Pakistan that lead Wednesday’s fronts.
Brexit continues to make headlines in Wednesday’s papers, while pictures of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in Pakistan also feature on the fronts.
The Times writes that Prime Minister Boris Johnson may see Brexit delayed until the New Year as technical details about a deal may take until January 1 to finalise.
The Daily Telegraph writes that Mr Johnson is “increasingly optimistic” that a deal can be agreed between the UK and EU by the end of the week.
However The Guardian points out the problem may not be in getting a deal, but in selling it to his MPs after offering concessions to the EU.
The Financial Times leads on the same tale, saying that Mr Johnson will be “pressed to yield more ground”.
