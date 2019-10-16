Louise Ellman quits as Labour MP saying Jeremy Corbyn ‘is not fit to serve’

Jeremy Corbyn has been dealt a blow as veteran MP Dame Louise Ellman quit Labour accusing him of being a danger to Britain.

Dame Louise, 73, who is Jewish, said she had been “deeply troubled” by the “growth of anti-Semitism” in Labour in recent years.

She tweeted: “I have made the truly agonising decision to leave the Labour Party after 55 years.

“I can no longer advocate voting Labour when it risks Corbyn becoming PM.”

The Liverpool Riverside MP added: “I believe that Jeremy Corbyn is not fit to serve as our Prime Minister. With a looming general election and the possibility of him becoming Prime Minister, I feel I have to take a stand.”

And she told The Times newspaper that if he became prime minister “I believe that Jeremy Corbyn would be a danger to the country, a danger to the Jewish community as well, but a danger to the country too”.

In a statement, Dame Louise said she felt Labour was not a safe place for Jewish people.

Advertising

She said: “Under Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership, anti-Semitism has become mainstream in the Labour Party. Jewish members have been bullied, abused and driven out.

“The Labour Party is no longer a safe place for Jews and Jeremy Corbyn must bear the responsibility for this.

“We cannot allow him to do to the country what he has done to the Labour Party.

I have made the truly agonising decision to leave the Labour Party after 55 years. I can no longer advocate voting Labour when it risks Corbyn becoming PM. I will continue to serve the people of Liverpool Riverside as I have had the honour to do since 1997. pic.twitter.com/3BTzUacZvo — Louise Ellman MP (@LouiseEllman) October 16, 2019

Advertising

“The overwhelming majority of the Jewish community is fearful of what a Corbyn government might mean for Britain’s Jews. I share those concerns.

“But this issue is not simply about the Jewish community. This is about the nature of our society.

“Jeremy Corbyn’s seeming tolerance of anti-Semitism would embolden racists, poison our public debate and damage the social cohesion of our country.

“My values – traditional Labour values – have remained the same. It is Labour, under Jeremy Corbyn, that has changed.

“He has presided over a culture of hatred, fear and intolerance in the Labour Party.

“But this issue is no longer just about the Labour Party – it is about the threat a Jeremy Corbyn premiership could pose to the country.”

Dame Louise said she would not join another political party and hoped to return to Labour under a different leadership.

The MP had been due this week to face so-called “trigger” ballots which had the potential to lead to her deselection as a candidate at the next election.

A Labour Party spokesperson said: “Jeremy Corbyn thanks Louise Ellman for her service to the Labour Party over many years.

“Jeremy Corbyn and the Labour Party are fully committed to the support, defence and celebration of the Jewish community and continue to take robust action to root out anti-Semitism in the party and wider society.

“Jeremy Corbyn has consistently supported struggles for human rights and justice around the world and made the right calls in the interests of security and peace.”

Labour MP Stella Creasy said she was “ashamed” that Dame Louise felt the need to resign.

She told the BBC: “I’m gutted. It is heartbreaking for me.

“This is horrific. I am very ashamed that it has come to this.”

Referencing Luciana Berger, who quit Labour earlier this year, Ms Creasy said: “To be in a position where yet again another female Jewish MP feels no longer welcome in the Labour Party shames us all.”

Labour former deputy leader Harriet Harman described the resignation of Dame Louise as “very sad news”.

She tweeted: “Thank you, Louise, for your terrific contribution to Parliament, politics and the Labour Party!”

Liberal Democrat former leader Tim Farron tweeted: “I’ve known Louise for 30 years.

“If there’s no place for Louise Ellman in the 2019 Labour Party, they are finished as a serious force.”