In Pictures: William and Kate see climate change in progress during glacier trip

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have drawn attention to climate change as they continue their tour of Pakistan, visiting a glacier that is melting.

The Chiatibo glacier presented an opportunity for William to catch up on his geography lessons which is studied during his degree at St Andrews, something that amused Kate with both donning traditional garments as they arrived in the region.

It also marked another moment for William to follow in the footsteps of his mother after Diana visited the same region in 1991.

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge speak with glacial expert Dr Furrukh Bashir (Neil Hall/PA)

The Duchess of Cambridge is assisted with a traditional hat and cloak during a visit to a village in the Chitral Valley (Sam Hussein/PA)

William is helped with his cloak (Sam Hussein/PA)

Fully kitted out, the couple make their way to a village in the Chitral Valley (Sam Hussein/AP)

The visit was intended to draw attention to climate change issues (Sam Hussein/PA)

Kate’s outfit brought back memories of a previous royal visit (Sam Hussein/PA)

William’s mother Diana had worn similar headgear during a visit in 1991 (Martin Keene/PA)

Kate and Diana, who is pictured in 1991, in similar hats during visits to Chitral (Sam Husssein/Martin Keene/PA)