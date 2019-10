Professional footballers admit drink driving and fleeing crash scene

Two Derby County footballers have been told they could go to prison after they admitted drink-driving over a crash which left their club captain seriously injured.

Wales international Tom Lawrence and Mason Bennett were detained by police after the incident on the A6 near Allestree, Derby, shortly before midnight on September 24.

Both players admitted drink-driving and failing to stop at the scene of an accident when they appeared at Derby Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Derby County footballer Tom Lawrence arrives at Derby Magistrates’ Court (Jacob King/PA)

Midfielder Lawrence, 25, recorded a breath test reading of 58 microgrammes per 100ml and forward Bennett, 23, recorded a level of 64. The legal limit is 35.

Club captain Richard Keogh suffered a serious leg injury in the crash, involving a Range Rover Sport and a Mercedes, and could be ruled out for the rest of the season.

District Judge Jonathan Taaffee told the players that, as passengers were in the cars and the defendants left the scene, all options remained open, including a prison sentence.

He said: “I have to consider whether a custodial sentence is merited.”

Derby County footballer Mason Bennett (closest to camera) arrives at Derby Magistrates’ Court (Jacob King/PA)

The district judge added: “There is evidence of unacceptable levels of driving, although there is no charge in relation to that.”

Prosecutor Marianne Connally, prosecuting, told the court both players were driving home at about 11.30pm following a night out at the Joiner’s Arms pub in Derby.

Ms Connally said Lawrence’s vehicle went into the rear of Bennett’s car, causing some damage.

She said Lawrence’s car then went across a roundabout and collided with “street furniture”.

The prosecutor said a paramedic crew witnessed the crash “entirely by chance” and came to the aid of two passengers left at the scene as the defendants fled. One man was treated for facial injuries at the roadside.

She said Bennett left in his own car and the two passengers had been in Lawrence’s vehicle.

The prosecutor said the pair returned to the scene about 45 minutes later and were arrested by police.

Mr Taaffee adjourned the case for a short time so the players could talk to probation officers before sentence is passed.

Earlier this month, the football club fined the pair the “equivalent of six weeks’ wages” and condemned them for bringing the club into disrepute following the “alcohol-related incident”.

Both players also apologised.