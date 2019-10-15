In Pictures: William and Kate kick off Pakistan tour with visit to school

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited a government-run school in Pakistan’s capital during the first stop in their tour of the country.

William and Kate toured the school in Islamabad, which educates young people between the ages of four and 18.

(Owen HumphreysPA)

(Owen Humphreys/PA)

(Owen Humphreys/PA)

William spoke about the importance of young people learning about mental health during the visit.

It marked the start of the royal couple’s first full day of engagements after arriving in the Commonwealth country on Monday evening.

(Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)

Advertising

(Owen Humphreys/PA)

(Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)

(Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)