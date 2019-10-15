Menu

Advertising

In Pictures: William and Kate kick off Pakistan tour with visit to school

UK News | Published: | Last Updated:

The royal couple arrived in the Commonwealth country on Monday evening.

The Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to a school in Islamabad

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited a government-run school in Pakistan’s capital during the first stop in their tour of the country.

William and Kate toured the school in Islamabad, which educates young people between the ages of four and 18.

Duchess of Cambridge
(Owen HumphreysPA)
Royal visit to Pakistan
(Owen Humphreys/PA)
Royal visit to Pakistan
(Owen Humphreys/PA)

William spoke about the importance of young people learning about mental health during the visit.

It marked the start of the royal couple’s first full day of engagements after arriving in the Commonwealth country on Monday evening.

Royal visit to Pakistan
(Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)

Advertising

Royal visit to Pakistan
(Owen Humphreys/PA)
The Duchess of Cambridge
(Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)
Royal visit to Pakistan
(Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)
Royal visit to Pakistan
(Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)
UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News