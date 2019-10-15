Advertising
In Pictures: William and Kate kick off Pakistan tour with visit to school
The royal couple arrived in the Commonwealth country on Monday evening.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited a government-run school in Pakistan’s capital during the first stop in their tour of the country.
William and Kate toured the school in Islamabad, which educates young people between the ages of four and 18.
William spoke about the importance of young people learning about mental health during the visit.
It marked the start of the royal couple’s first full day of engagements after arriving in the Commonwealth country on Monday evening.
