Harry and Meghan to meet youngsters at the annual WellChild Awards

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will pay tribute to seriously ill youngsters and their families when they attend the annual WellChild Awards on Tuesday.

Harry and Meghan will meet winners backstage, with the Duke also expected to present the award for the most inspirational child in the four-to-six age category.

Harry, patron of WellChild, is also expected to deliver a speech on stage at the event, held at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the annual WellChild Awards at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London (Victoria Jones/PA)

WellChild was one of the four charities chosen by the Sussexes to benefit from donations made by the public following the birth of their son, Archie, in May.

It will be Harry and Meghan’s first joint engagement in the UK since they returned from their official tour of Africa nearly a fortnight ago, when it was announced they were taking legal action against sections of the British press.

Harry, in a lengthy statement, accused the tabloid press of a “ruthless campaign” against his wife, adding: “I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces.”