Everything Google announced at its Pixel event

Google has taken the wrappers off its fourth flagship Pixel smartphone, as the tech giant continues its bid to take on the likes of Apple and Samsung.

On top of a Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, the firm also unveiled an update mini smart assistant device and revealed launch date details for its new gaming platform Stadia.

– Google Pixel 4

The Google Pixel 4 smartphone (Google/PA)

The Google Pixel 4 has received a slight change of physical design from its predecessors, brought about mostly by the introduction of a new camera form with two camera lens for the first time on a Pixel.

On the front, the notch has been ditched all-together.

Google has made improvements to its camera capabilities, boosting its Night Sight feature for taking bright photography in dark conditions, with a new astrophotography feature.

The company claims it is one of the world’s first smartphones that can capture high quality images of the night sky – including stars, planets, and even galaxies – using a long exposure and software to generate the images.

As previously leaked – and confirmed by Google – the Pixel 4 comes with motion sense controls, meaning users can control some options with a wave of their hand – such as skipping music tracks or stopping an alarm.

A live caption option is also on board the devices, which automatically captions speech in audio or video from the user’s phone, videos, podcasts and audio messages.

Both devices will be available from October 24, from £669 for the standard Pixel 4 and from £829 for the larger Pixel 4 XL.

– Google Nest Mini

Google Nest Mini (Google/PA)

The Nest Mini is Google’s new name for the Home Mini.

Design wise, the Nest Mini remains true to its first model launched in 2017, using the Google Assistant on the inside to allow people to carry out voice-activated tasks.

Google says it has made the bass two times stronger than the original.

It will also come with an intercom feature, which is enabled across all Nest smart speakers and displays, allowing users to talk to others in different parts of the home.

The Nest Mini can be linked up to other Nest smart speakers and displays to build a shared sound system.

Available from October 22, Nest Mini will cost £49.

– Google Nest Wifi

Google Nest Wifi (Google/PA)

In keeping with its move towards Nest branding, the company’s mesh router product Google Wifi has also had a brand realignment.

The device – which is designed to extend wifi around the home to tackle dead spots – has a new rounded form and comes in new colours, blue and pink.

Google claims the updated hardware has up to 25% better coverage than its predecessor.

It will cost from £129.

– Google Pixel Buds 2

Google gave an early preview of its new wireless earbuds, which won’t be available until spring 2020.

Priced at 179 US dollars, the company says the device can stay connected to an audio source from up to three rooms away.

It is said to deliver five hours of continuous listening time on a single charge, and up to 24 hours when using a wireless charging case.

– Stadia

Google Stadia (Google/PA)

Google announced that its streamed gaming platform Stadia will launch on November 19.

Stadia is a cloud-based service which will stream games to players via an internet connection instead of requiring them to be downloaded, with Google’s servers handling much of the processing power.

– Pixelbook Go

The Pixelbook Go is Google’s latest laptop device, which is lighter and more powerful than its previous efforts.

A rippled wavey bottom has been introduced, which is said to make it easier to grip.

The laptop is 13mm thin and weighs 2lbs, with up to 12 hours battery life and an ultra-quiet keyboard Google calls Hush Keys.

It will cost from £629.