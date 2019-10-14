Tip workers find woman’s engagement ring after searching in hundreds of bin bags

A woman’s engagement ring was found among hundreds of bags of rubbish by tip workers after she accidentally binned it in a clearout.

Jo Carter, 36, and husband Craig Carter, 38, raised the alarm at Five Lane Household Waste and Recycling Centre when they realised the £3,000 ring had been taken to the tip with 15 other bin bags on Sunday.

COMMUNITY LOVE ? Jo Carter from Caldicot was heartbroken when she realised that she had binned her engagement ring and taken it to MCC’s Five Lanes tip. Jo said “2 amazing human beings trawled through 100s of bags to find it. Thank you for your kindness and good hearts” pic.twitter.com/Yr5rr6ZMWI — Monmouthshire (@MonmouthshireCC) October 13, 2019

Mrs Carter, from Caldicot, Monmouthshire, said she kept the ring on an old candle in her bathroom, and was left in tears overnight when she realised she had thrown it out with the ring still attached.

The next day two workers, named as Rhys and Darren, had to rummage through hundreds of bags of waste for 45 minutes at the centre in Caldicot before Mr Carter recognised the contents of one black bag and found the ring inside.

Mrs Carter said: “It has huge sentimental value and is also very expensive and not insured.

“My husband Craig went to the tip and two amazing human beings trawled through hundreds of bags to find it. Their kindness and good hearts have had me in tears.

“I thank them from the bottom of my heart. What a community we live in. Thank you to Rhys and Darren.”

Councillor Jane Pratt said: “I am exceptionally proud of our staff at our Five Lanes Household Waste and Recycling Centre for helping bring a happy ending to this story. This is an excellent example of our staff going above and beyond to help our community. Well done!”