Police search for missing women’s rugby player

Police are searching for a 22-year-old woman who went missing after a night out.

Brooke Morris, 22, was last seen in the early hours of Saturday morning after being given a lift home from Merthyr Tydfil town centre by friends.

Police believe the rugby player never entered her house at Bontnewydd Terrace in Trelewis, Merthyr Tydfil, and officers have been searching in and around local waterways and woods near her home.

She is described as 5ft 3, with a slight build and long dark hair, and was last seen wearing boyfriend-style jeans and a red long-sleeve top.

Please please help us find Brooke!! She still hasn't been found yet and we just want her home safely to all her family & friends!! ?#bringbrookehome Further, we like to say a massive thank you to all the emergency services for your support in searching for Brooke!! pic.twitter.com/GxqrFGKbDb — Nelson RFC Belles ? (@NelsonBelles) October 13, 2019

On Monday Inspector Ben Rowe from South Wales Police said officers were growing “increasingly concerned” for her.

He said: “We’ve had an overwhelming response from the local and wider community, many offering to help with our search for Brooke.

“We are growing increasingly concerned for her, and we are keeping Brooke’s family, who are understandably so worried, fully updated about the search.”

Volunteers and Ms Brooke’s teammates were helping police search in woodland and rivers in the area near her home on Monday, while the Central Brecon Mountain Rescue team were involved in the search on Sunday.

Ms Brooke’s rugby team, Nelson RFC Belles, shared several appeals on social media for information about her whereabouts, while the Welsh Rugby Union and former international and BBC commentator Jonathan Davies have also shared appeals.

Nelson RFC wrote on Facebook: “Brooke’s family and Belles family are really concerned for her whereabouts. Please share or get in touch with the police if you have any info.

“The local community have been amazing the last 24 hours.

“Please come home Brooke your Belles are missing you.”

Anybody who may have seen Brooke after approximately 2.30am on Saturday is urged to contact 101 immediately, giving reference 378028.