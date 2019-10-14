Jeremy Corbyn grimace caught on camera ahead of Queen’s Speech

Leader of the Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn was caught on film grimacing to a camera operator as he walked through Parliament.

As Mr Corbyn and Prime Minister Boris Johnson walked side by side ahead of the Queen’s Speech, Mr Corbyn was seen gesturing to a camera operator who was walking backwards.

Labour peer Stewart Wood commented on a screen-grab of Mr Corbyn’s face, saying: “This should be Labour’s election poster.”

This should be Labour’s election poster. pic.twitter.com/pXbqGkyd5G — Stewart Wood (@StewartWood) October 14, 2019

The Queen’s Speech on Monday was the first of Mr Johnson’s premiership.

It is the only regular time when the three parts which make up Parliament – the sovereign, the House of Lords and the House of Commons – come together.

The Queen made the short trip to the Palace of Westminster from Buckingham Palace in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach accompanied by the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall.