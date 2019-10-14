Menu

In Pictures: Pomp and pageantry at State Opening of Parliament

UK News | Published:

The Queen’s Speech sets out the Government’s agenda.

The Queen returns to Buckingham Palace

Boris Johnson has put a crackdown on violent and foreign criminals at the centre of the first Queen’s Speech of his premiership in a bid to “restore confidence” in the justice system.

Filled with pomp and ceremony, the speech sets out the Government’s agenda and outlines its proposed policies.

It is the only regular time when the three parts which make up Parliament – the Sovereign, the House of Lords and the House of Commons – come together.

The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery proceed past Buckingham Palace, London, ahead of the State Opening of Parliament
The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery proceed past Buckingham Palace ahead of the State Opening of Parliament (Yui Mok/PA)
Yeomen of the Guard during the ceremonial search
The ceremony has existed in its current form since 1852, when the Palace of Westminster was rebuilt after the 1834 fire (Victoria Jones/PA)
The Queen and Camilla leave Buckingham Palace
The ceremonial event began with the Queen’s procession from Buckingham Palace to Parliament, during which she was escorted by the Household Cavalry (Yui Mok/PA)
A search dog patrols the Royal Gallery
A search dog patrols the Royal Gallery (Leon Neal/PA)
Members of the House of Lords arrive to sit in their seats in the Chamber East Gallery
Members of the House of Lords arrive in the Chamber East Gallery (Toby Melville/PA)

The scene in the House of Lords ahead of the State Opening of Parliament
The scene in the House of Lords ahead of the State Opening of Parliament (Victoria Jones/PA)
The Regalia: the Sword of State, the Imperial State Crown and the Cap of Maintenance are conveyed to the Palace of Westminster
The Regalia: the Sword of State, the Imperial State Crown and the Cap of Maintenance are conveyed to the Palace of Westminster (Yui Mok/PA)
Members of the public near Canada Gate
Members of the public watched the speech on screens near Canada Gate (Yui Mok/PA)
Members of the Household Cavalry arrive
Members of the Household Cavalry arrive (Hannah McKay/PA)

Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg in the Central Lobby
Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg in the Central Lobby (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)
The Imperial State Crown is carried through the Sovereign’s entrance
The Imperial State Crown is carried through the Sovereign’s Entrance (Hannah McKay/PA)
The Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall
The Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall during the State Opening of Parliament (Victoria Jones/PA)
State Opening of Parliament 2019
The speech included 26 Bills (Toby Melville/PA)
Boris Johnson listens to the speech
Boris Johnson listens to the speech (House of Commons/PA)
Carrie Symonds and Stanley Johnson
Carrie Symonds and Stanley Johnson, the partner and father of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, also attended the speech (Victoria Jones/PA)
UK News

