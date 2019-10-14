Homeless man found guilty of stalking Harry Styles

A homeless man has been found guilty of stalking pop star Harry Styles, after spending several months camped outside the singer’s house.

The Brit Award-winner was left feeling “scared” and “very uncomfortable” and was forced to deny offering him money for “fun” after being stalked by Pablo Tarazaga-Orero, a man he once “felt sorry for,” Hendon Magistrates Court heard.

On Monday, District Judge Nigel Deane said he found the charge of stalking, which took place between April and June this year, against the Spaniard, 26, proven.

The court heard Tarazaga-Orero slept ­outside the pop star’s house, and posted notes and money through his letterbox.

Harry Styles said he had ‘never really encountered this kind of behaviour before’ (Aurore Marechal/PA)

Mr Styles, 25, went to the police after the defendant’s “erratic and frightening behaviour” left him feeling insecure at home.

Speaking from behind a screen, the former One Direction star told the court on Monday: “Pablo was sleeping outside of my residence, I first became aware of him in March.

“I thought it was sad that someone so young was sleeping rough at a bus stop when it was cold.”

On March 10, Mr Styles recounted: “I pulled up in my car next to the bus stop and offered him some money so he could get a hotel or some food.”

On that occasion, Tarazaga-Orero asked if he could have some edamame beans because he is vegan, the court heard.

The defendant suggested the pop star propositioned him on that occasion, telling the court he had said “let’s come to a hotel, let’s have some fun’, or something like that”.

Mr Styles denied ever offering the man money for “fun”.

Judge Deane dismissed the defendant’s claims and found the musician to be a “reliable and credible witness”, adding: “It’s clear proof in my judgement that the defendant is lying about that aspect of the case.”

The next day, March 11, the actor went and bought Tarazaga-Orero two sandwiches, two salads, and two muffins from a vegan cafe, and decided to stop interacting with him following an “odd” incident.

Styles told the court: “He asked me if I wanted to go to a restaurant to eat.

“I told him I was on my way to work.

“I found it a little odd. His facial expression made me feel a little uneasy.

“It was like a smirk.

“Until that point, I never felt unsafe or uneasy in my own home.”

Despite cutting contact with the man on the advice of his security staff, Mr Styles continued to see Tarazaga-Orero “incredibly often … almost every day”.

In April, Tarazaga-Orero posted change to the value of £49.95 through his letter box.

The star said he was also followed into a local pub a number of times, and was stopped on a run on May 30 when Tarazaga-Orero asked for money.

Tarazaga-Orero claimed he chose to sleep in Mr Styles’ neighbourhood after he became homeless in February because it felt safer than central London.

He said he could make up to £100 from the public each day, adding: “I was surprised and many people helped me.”

When asked whether he had stalked the celebrity, Tarazaga-Orero said: “That was never my intention. In the end I just wanted the money he offered me.

“I don’t have any interest in him.

“I don’t have any feelings for him.

“I’m not in love with him.”

The prosecution had said that Tarazaga-Orero’s stalking still has a “significant effect on [Styles’] day to day life”.

Mr Styles said: “I never really encountered this kind of behaviour before.

“I’ve employed a night guard. I continue to lock my bedroom door at night.”

He also said he continues to check for “weak spots” in his home.

Finding Tarazaga-Orero guilty, the judge said: “I have found the charge to be proven.”

Tarazaga-Orero will be sentenced at Hendon Magistrates Court on Monday October 21.