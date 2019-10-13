Three injured in stabbing incident at north London butcher’s shop

Two men have been stabbed and a third assaulted at a butcher’s shop in north London.

Police were called to the address in West Green Road, Tottenham, at 9.35am on Sunday, following reports of an incident at West Green Halal Meat and Groceries store.

Officers found two males, aged 40 and 29, suffering from stab injuries and a third male who had been assaulted.

Police and ambulance services at the scene in West Green Road in north London (Twitter account @fumingchu)

The two stabbed men have been taken to hospital, but the third did not require medical attention.

The man aged 40 is reportedly in a stable condition, but a full update on the second stabbed has not been revealed.

No arrests have been made, but police stay they are still looking for any information regarding the incident.

A crime scene remains in place.