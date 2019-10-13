Man charged with attempted murder after east London stabbing

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing in Whitechapel, Scotland Yard said.

Mohammed Alinoor Uddin, 36, of Well Street, Tower Hamlets, has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon and assaulting an emergency worker.

Police were called to Turner Street in Whitechapel at 2.05pm on Saturday to reports of men fighting.

The man is due in court later this morning https://t.co/rfJTr55xxs — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) October 13, 2019

A 34-year-old man was found with stab wounds and was taken to an east London hospital where he is in a critical but stable condition, the Met police said.

A 37-year-old man who was also arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has since been released and remains under investigation.

Uddin is due to appear in Thames Magistrates’ Court on Monday.