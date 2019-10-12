Menu

Advertising

Police confirm man seized at Glasgow Airport is not French fugitive

UK News | Published:

Xavier Dupont de Ligonnes is wanted over the death of his wife and four children in 2011.

Glasgow Airport

A man was mistakenly arrested at Glasgow Airport over suspicions he was a French fugitive accused of killing his wife and four children, police have said.

A French police spokesman told The Associated Press that French and Scottish investigators have determined the fingerprints of the man detained on Friday do not match those of missing suspect Xavier Dupont de Ligonnes.

The de Ligonnes family disappeared in April 2011. Police later discovered five bodies with gunshot wounds buried outside their home in the western city of Nantes.

Xavier Dupont de Ligonnes was the only family member never found, and became the chief suspect.

French police have been searching for him ever since.

UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News