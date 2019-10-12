Advertising
In Pictures: Steampunks hit historic Haworth railway
The home of the Brontes was awash with colour.
The historic town of Haworth is playing host to dozens of steampunk enthusiasts over the weekend.
The West Yorkshire home of the famous Bronte sisters will feature entertainment from musicians and dancers, as well as vintage vehicles and a steampunk masquerade ball.
Now in its seventh year, the event – promoted by White Rose Yorkshire Steampunks – aims to raise money for Manorlands Hospice and is supported by the historic Kieghley and Worth Valley Railway.
