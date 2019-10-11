Suspected fugitive accused of family massacre arrested at Glasgow Airport

A man believed to be a fugitive suspected of killing his wife and four children has reportedly been arrested after eight years on the run

French police have said Police Scotland officers in Glasgow detained a man on Friday who appears to be Xavier Dupont de Ligonnes, according to French media.

He has been the subject of an international arrest warrant after his wife Agnes, 48, and their children, Arthur, 20, Thomas, 18, Anne, 16, and Benoit, 13, went missing in April 2011.

Their bodies were later found buried at the family home in Nantes, France, having been shot.

As the only family member not located, he became the chief suspect.

Police Scotland confirmed a man was arrested at Glasgow Airport in connection with a European Arrest Warrant and attempts are being made to confirm his identity.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “On Friday, 11 October 2019, a man was arrested at Glasgow Airport and remains in police custody in connection with a European Arrest Warrant issued by the French authorities.

“Inquiries are ongoing to confirm his identity and we continue to liaise with our colleagues in the relevant agencies.”

French media reported that the man arrested was identified by his fingerprints after a tip-off he was heading to Scotland.