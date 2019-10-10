What the papers say – October 11

Some long-awaited positive news on Brexit – the revived chance of a deal after Thursday’s talks between Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar – dominates Friday’s newspapers.

The Times leads on the “pathway to agreement” found through talks between Mr Johnson and Mr Varadkar.

The Daily Telegraph says a Brexit deal might be done by October 31, according to Irish sources.

TELEGRAPH: Deal can be done by Oct 31st say Irish #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/PrIigLmmNx — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) October 10, 2019

The Daily Mail and Daily Express cheer that a deal might still be possible.

As do the Metro, the i and The Independent.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Ireland hands Johnson reprieve on possible deal #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/jDM3uM6CzR — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) October 10, 2019

And The Guardian and the Financial Times also lead on the possibility of a Brexit “pathway”.

Guardian front page, Friday 11 October 2019: Johnson and Varadkar: ‘We can see a pathway to a possible Brexit deal’ pic.twitter.com/yoWJIhdgCB — The Guardian (@guardian) October 10, 2019

Front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Friday 11 October https://t.co/4P2zHB132s pic.twitter.com/UKXzreZlPw — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) October 10, 2019

In other news, the Daily Mirror leads with Rod Stewart’s prostate cancer battle, The Sun follows up on the spat between footballer wives Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney, and the Daily Star says aliens are real.