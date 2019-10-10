Teenager stabbed to death in east London

A teenager has been knifed to death outside a McDonald’s in east London.

The Metropolitan Police and the London Ambulance Service were called to Stratford Broadway shortly after 3pm on Thursday.

The male – believed to be in his teens – was pronounced dead at the scene at 3.49pm.

The force said his next of kin have not been informed and formal identification is yet to take place.

A second male found with stab injuries was taken to an east London hospital, where his injuries are said to be not life-threatening.

Police outside the Stratford Centre (@DjEyeMan/PA)

The force said no arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

A witness to the incident told the PA news agency that the attack happened outside a McDonalds in Stratford.

“At that moment there were not many people around him so I could see him all covered in blood. He was in pain and tried getting up,” they said.

“There were people around gathering. It was scary as you did not know if any of them could have had a knife too.”

Another witness said a forensic tent was in place and the area had been cordoned off by police tape.

Police have closed off a large part of Broadway outside the Stratford Shopping Centre.

Uniformed officers are manning the barriers while a number of squad cars can be seen inside the street cordon.

The shopping centre also appears to have been closed, with police tape blocking the entrance nearest Stratford Station.

A section 60 order, giving officers the power to stop and search in the area, has been implemented.