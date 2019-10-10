Regions receiving biggest rise in school funding revealed

The East Midlands and the South West are among the biggest winners out of a government boost to school funding.

Both regions will get a 5% increase in per pupil funding in 2020/21, according to figures published by the Department for Education (DfE).

A three-year plan to increase school spending by £7.1 billion by 2022/23 was announced by ministers last month.

The move came after years of lobbying by heads and teachers for more cash.

A breakdown of how the first year of funding will be allocated has now been revealed.

The provisional figures show that the East Midlands will receive an increase of £176 million – a 5% rise per pupil, while the East of England gets an extra £184m, a 4.5% increase per pupil.

London’s funding rises by £198m (up 3.2% per pupil), in the North East, school budgets are set to rise by £73m (up 3.8% per pupil), in the North West, there is an increase of £234m (up 4.1% per pupil) and the South East will get an additional £282m (up 4.8% per pupil).

In the South West, funding is due to increase by 175m (up 5% per pupil), while West Midlands funding also rises by £175m (up 3.6%).

Yorkshire and the Humber will see a rise of £174m (up 4.2% per pupil).

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said: “I recognise the pressures schools have faced and want them and parents to be safe in the knowledge that all children can get the top-quality education they deserve in classrooms across the country.

“Our continuing investment in education, coupled with a bold reform agenda and the work of Ofsted will supercharge the ongoing rise in school standards.”

The Government has said the promised extra cash for schools fulfils Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s commitment to boost spending, and schools that have been underfunded will get the biggest increases.

But while the investment has been welcomed, campaigners have warned it is not enough.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said: “The biggest increases are aimed at tackling the insufficiency of funding in the worst-funded schools and this is much needed.

“However, many other schools will receive only an inflationary increase and because school costs are rising above inflation this will necessitate further savings from budgets which are already extremely hard pressed.”