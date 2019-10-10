In Pictures: Harry urges people to share problems on World Mental Health Day

The Duke of Sussex visited a school to highlight one of the campaigns close to his heart on World Mental Health Day.

Harry, who had already teamed up with singer Ed Sheeran to raise awareness of the issue, made a visit to the Nottingham Academy.

Elsewhere, Newcastle University is pioneering a dog-walking scheme to help students navigate the stresses and strains of studying, while celebrities including Wayne Rooney and Piers Morgan were among those to share their thoughts on the subject.

Harry in Nottingham (Eamonn M McCormack/PA)

Harry brought his message to a young audience (Eamonn M McCormack/PA)

Harry is greeted by Trevor Rose as he arrives at the Community Recording Studio in Nottingham during his visit to mark World Mental Health Day (Joe Giddens/PA)

Since supporting @NSPCC over the last 4 years I’ve seen things get better when talking about mental health but there is still lots of work to be done. If you are going through a struggle please seek support and talk about how your feeling, not just today but any day. #WMHD2019 pic.twitter.com/JNc0A1hiz5 — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) October 10, 2019

Prime Minister Boris Johnson met with mental health campaigner Ben West (Victoria Jones/PA)

The teenager delivered a 210,000-strong petition calling for compulsory mental health first aid training for teachers (Victoria Jones/PA)

Bessie, a three-year-old Jack Russell, is helping students at Newcastle University deal with stress (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Students Paige Coope and James Woods get to know each other while walking Bessie (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Speaking about how you're feeling when you're struggling could save your life. If you're having a tough time, please reach out to someone you trust or our volunteers, who are here for you round the clock ?116 123 ?jo@samaritans.org #WorldMentalHealthDay #ItsOkNotToBeOk pic.twitter.com/u0tSpk0cMD — Samaritans (@samaritans) October 10, 2019