In Pictures: Harry urges people to share problems on World Mental Health Day

UK News | Published:

The Duke of Sussex carried out engagements in Nottingham and teamed up with Ed Sheeran, while others shared their thoughts on social media.

Duke of Sussex visits Nottingham

The Duke of Sussex visited a school to highlight one of the campaigns close to his heart on World Mental Health Day.

Harry, who had already teamed up with singer Ed Sheeran to raise awareness of the issue, made a visit to the Nottingham Academy.

Elsewhere, Newcastle University is pioneering a dog-walking scheme to help students navigate the stresses and strains of studying, while celebrities including Wayne Rooney and Piers Morgan were among those to share their thoughts on the subject.

Duke of Sussex visit Nottingham
Harry in Nottingham (Eamonn M McCormack/PA)
Duke of Sussex visit Nottingham
Harry brought his message to a young audience (Eamonn M McCormack/PA)
Duke of Sussex visit Nottingham
Harry is greeted by Trevor Rose as he arrives at the Community Recording Studio in Nottingham during his visit to mark World Mental Health Day (Joe Giddens/PA)

Boris Johnson meets Ben West
Prime Minister Boris Johnson met with mental health campaigner Ben West (Victoria Jones/PA)
Boris Johnson meets Ben West
The teenager delivered a 210,000-strong petition calling for compulsory mental health first aid training for teachers (Victoria Jones/PA)
Jack Russell helps students’ mental health
Bessie, a three-year-old Jack Russell, is helping students at Newcastle University deal with stress (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Jack Russell helps students’ mental health
Students Paige Coope and James Woods get to know each other while walking Bessie (Owen Humphreys/PA)

‘Nature perscriptions’
Research has suggested that walking in nature spots like the Lake District can improve mental health (Owen Humphreys/PA)
