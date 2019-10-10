Advertising
In Pictures: Harry urges people to share problems on World Mental Health Day
The Duke of Sussex carried out engagements in Nottingham and teamed up with Ed Sheeran, while others shared their thoughts on social media.
The Duke of Sussex visited a school to highlight one of the campaigns close to his heart on World Mental Health Day.
Harry, who had already teamed up with singer Ed Sheeran to raise awareness of the issue, made a visit to the Nottingham Academy.
Elsewhere, Newcastle University is pioneering a dog-walking scheme to help students navigate the stresses and strains of studying, while celebrities including Wayne Rooney and Piers Morgan were among those to share their thoughts on the subject.
