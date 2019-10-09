What the papers say – October 10

The latest moves on Brexit and the footballers’ wives’ tiff between Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney dominate the papers today.

The Daily Telegraph reports on the EU insisting there will be no Brexit extension without a new referendum or an election.

Thursday’s TELEGRAPH: No extension without new referendum or election, EU insists #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/l7W423H9wr — Helen Miller (@MsHelicat) October 9, 2019

The i says the Tories risk being torn apart over plans for a no-deal Brexit, while the Daily Express says the Government will write a second letter to the EU saying it does not intend to extend the Brexit date beyond October 31.

In the world of WAGs, the Daily Mirror, The Sun and the Daily Star lead on the Vardy-Rooney spat.

In other news, The Independent reports on Turkish forces launching airstrikes against Kurdish fighters in Syria.

Thursday’s INDEPENDENT digital: Turkey targets Kurds ‘abandoned’ by Trump #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ahMqHwbumC — Helen Miller (@MsHelicat) October 9, 2019

The Times and Metro carry a call from Britain’s chief medical officer for food to be banned on trains to counter obesity.

The Guardian carries an investigative report naming the 20 firms responsible for one third of all global carbon emissions.

Guardian front page, Thursday 10 October 2019: The 20 firms behind a third of all global carbon emissions pic.twitter.com/DFAhimX4cW — The Guardian (@guardian) October 9, 2019

The Financial Times reports on a tax overhaul by the OECD to target big technology companies.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Thursday 10 October https://t.co/z9jrgyqRhH pic.twitter.com/XDxFQ7eHDO — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) October 9, 2019

And the Daily Mail leads with a campaign to increase childhood vaccinations.