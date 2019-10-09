Two dead after fire at working men’s club in Morecambe

Two men have died in a fire at a working men’s club in Lancashire, police said.

They were rescued from the fire at the Gordon Working Men’s Club in Morecambe, but died a short time later.

Lancashire Police said they are in the process of contacting next of kin.

Emergency services were first called to the report of a fire at the club on Springfield Street in the town around 3.50pm today.

Ten fire engines from Lancashire and Cumbria fire brigades scrambled to the blaze with firefighters using breath apparatus, four hose reels, a water jet and three ventilation units deployed to extinguish the fire, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said.

An investigation is underway after two people died following a fire in Morecambe this afternoon.The men were rescued from Gordon Working Men's Club on Springfield St but sadly died a short time later.We are investigating with @LancashireFRS More: https://t.co/CClP56kofO pic.twitter.com/Ci1uEnUBig — LancsPolice (@LancsPolice) October 9, 2019

A joint investigation by police and the fire service is now under way and police have appealed for information.

Advertising

Inspector Abi Finch Hall, of Lancashire CID, said: “This incident has sadly resulted in the deaths of two men and our thoughts are with their families and friends at this time.

“Together with our colleagues at the fire service we are now in the process of trying to establish the cause of the fire and those enquiries are ongoing.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the community for their understanding and support while we and our partners from the fire service and ambulance service dealt with this tragic incident and to ask for anyone with information to get in touch with us.”

A post on the club’s Facebook page said: “As most of you may have already of heard, there has been a large fire taking place within our premises.

Advertising

A joint investigation by police and the fire service is now under way (Thomas Beresford/Twitter/PA)

“As of yet we do not know the extent of the damages caused although we do know the services have done their best for minimum damage control.

“As reported there has been a couple casualties but we are not willing to give any further information at this time.

“Please respect our privacy at this time and thank you for all the support and well wishes.

“The Gordon club team.”

The page describes the club as a “local pub to come enjoy any drink from a pint – wine – mixers. Friendly staff and friendly locals you can’t go wrong when joining us for a drink!.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 0803 of October 9.