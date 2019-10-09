‘Infrastructure revolution’ highlighted by Government

An “infrastructure revolution” is being delivered through road, rail, port and digital investments, according to the Transport Secretary.

Grant Shapps claimed work taking place will improve journeys, link communities and boost productivity.

Mr Shapps will spend time at Portsmouth International Port on Thursday as several ministers visit key infrastructure sites across the country.

Roads Minister Baroness Vere will announce that the UK’s biggest road upgrade – a new dual carriageway on the A14 between Cambridge and Huntingdon – will open 12 months ahead of schedule in December.

Financial Secretary to the Treasury Jesse Norman will visit the National Infrastructure Lab in Southampton, while Transport Minister Paul Maynard will see upgrade works at Leeds railway station.

Digital Secretary Nicky Morgan will announce a new law to make it easier to install fast internet connections for the nine million people living in blocks of flats.

Mr Shapps said: “This Government is determined to deliver an infrastructure revolution. Today is all about highlighting the benefits of work taking place around the country which is improving journeys for passengers, connecting communities and increasing productivity.

“This is just the start of our vision to modernise our infrastructure, invest in our transport and technology for the future and level up and unite the whole of the UK.”