In Pictures: Extinction Rebellion highlights climate plight of today’s children

UK News | Published:

Mothers and their babies took a central role in activities on Wednesday in central London with a ‘nurse-in’ event and march.

Extinction Rebellion protests

Mothers and babies were the focus of Wednesday’s activities as the Extinction Rebellion protests continued in central London.

Climate campaigners are engaged in two weeks of activity intended to focus attention on climate change and what they say is the unwillingness of politicians to address it.

Some mothers pointed out that their children were the most likely to be affected by climate change.

Extinction Rebellion protests
Nursing mothers with their children block Whitehall (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Extinction Rebellion protests
Four-wheeled but environmentally friendly transport was used for some children (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Extinction Rebellion protests
Mothers gather ahead of the mass ‘nurse-in’(Jonathan Brady/PA)
Extinction Rebellion protests
Police block Whitehall (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Extinction Rebellion protests
Mothers make their point (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Extinction Rebellion protests
Banners at the mothers’ march (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Extinction Rebellion protests
A mother breastfeeds her child (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Extinction Rebellion protests
March organiser Lorna Greenwood (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Extinction Rebellion protests
Organiser Lorna Greenwood speaks to mothers (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Extinction Rebellion protests
Early morning yoga at the Extinction Rebellion camp in Marsham Street (Aaron Chown/PA)
Extinction Rebellion protests
Labour’s Hilary Benn speaks with Extinction Rebellion activists (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Extinction Rebellion protests
Trees in pots left by Extinction Rebellion activists beneath a statue of King George V in Westminster (Aaron Chown/PA)
Stanley Johnson - father of Prime Minister Boris Johnson - wearing an Extinction Rebellion badge, joined protesters in Trafalgar Square
Stanley Johnson – father of Prime Minister Boris Johnson – wearing an Extinction Rebellion badge, joined protesters in Trafalgar Square (Jonathan Brady/PA)
