Where are the branches that Barclays will keep until at least October 2021?
More than 100 branches have been ring-fenced by Barclays for the next two years.
Barclays has ring-fenced more than 100 branches located in remote or “last bank in town” areas so that they will remain until at least October 2021.
Here are their locations:
Last in town branches:
Alderley Edge
Bargoed
Barnard Castle
Barnoldswick
Biggin Hill
Bilbrook
Builth Wells
Burnham-on-Crouch
Cadishead
Carnforth
Chalfont St Peter
Cockermouth
Cuffley
Drayton, Norwich
Dunmow
Esher
Flitwick
Guiseley
Haxby
Hemsworth
Heywood
Histon
Holmes Chapel
Hoyland, Nether
Kidsgrove
Knowle
Llandeilo
Pickering
Radlett
Risca
Saltburn-by-the-Sea
Shenfield
South Woodham Ferrers
Southwick
St Ives
Tredegar
Treorchy
Wadebridge
Watton
West Mersea
Whickham
Woburn Sands
Wombourne
Wroxham
Yarm
Ystrad Mynach
Manningtree
Llangollen
Bentham
Keswick
Harleston
Southwold
Bedale
Leyburn
Framlingham
Oundle
Kirkby Stephen
Seahouses
Leiston
Haltwhistle
Stanhope
Middleton-in-Teesdale
Remote branches:
Bideford
Brecon
Brigg
Caernarfon
Camborne
Chipping Norton
Cranleigh
Daventry
Deal
Devizes
Driffield
Easingwold
Falmouth
Gainsborough
Heathfield
Helmsley
Helston
Horncastle
Kirkby Lonsdale
Lampeter
Launceston
Leek
Malton
Market Drayton
Mildenhall
Monmouth
Pocklington
Porthmadog
Prudhoe
Pwllheli
Richmond, North Yorkshire
Settle
Shaftesbury
Sheerness
Sleaford
Stow-on-the-Wold
Tenby
Thirsk
Towcester
Ulverston
Welshpool
Whitby
Workington
