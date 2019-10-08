Woman allegedly murdered named as former RAF servicewoman

The family of a former RAF servicewoman have paid tribute to her after she was allegedly murdered.

Sarah Hassell, 38, who was also with the Royal Engineers, died from injuries sustained in an incident at Llys Graig Y Wion, Pontypridd, South Wales, on Sunday.

A 37-year-old man was arrested in connection with the murder of the mother-of-two and remains in police custody while officers continue their investigations.

On Tuesday a tribute from Ms Hassell’s family said: “After growing up in the family home in Chelmsford, Sarah dedicated herself to 14 years of military service in both the RAF and the Royal Engineers.

“Her career was dominated by her commitment to mountain search and rescue – Sarah represented her units at both rock climbing competitions and competitive running.

“Sarah left the army in 2010 to embark on, and excel at, even greater challenges, raising two young boys, Owain and Evan.

“Sarah was my best friend and touched many more lives along the way.

“We all now mourn her passing, grateful for the short time we had in her company.”