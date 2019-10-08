Menu

Lizard head suspended in amber could fetch £4m at ‘Jurassic Park’ auction

UK News | Published:

The auction will take place at Summers Place Auctions in Billingshurst on November 19.

Amber auction

The head of a pre-historic winged lizard suspended in amber could fetch up to £4 million at auction.

The preserved Pterosaur is one of several items going under the hammer in a “Jurassic Park” sale next month.

Prized amber pieces are being sold to raise money for research in a special “evolution auction”.

The auction will take place at Summers Place Auctions in Billingshurst, West Sussex, on November 19.

Silke Lohmann of Summers Place Auctions views a Mosasaurus head
Silke Lohmann of Summers Place Auctions views a Mosasaurus head (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Errol Fuller, Summers Place Auctions’ natural history curator, said: “100 million-year-old amber has fabulously preserved flora and fauna with high transparency and preservation as well as many good-sized pieces that facilitate the study of a specimen’s habitat.

“I am particularly excited about the amber with the Pterosaur inclusion. All of a sudden, the Jurassic Park storyline is a lot more believable.”

The Pterosaur head is expected to sell for up to £4 million while a tiny snake vs giant millipede amber weighing just 3.03g carries an estimate of between £80,000 and £120,000.

Also included among the 12 lots is dragon blood amber, which is a very transparent golden amber which has the remains of a red pigmented wonderfully preserved Cretaceous winged creature.

Rupert van der Werff puts the final touches to a Plesiosaur skeleton
Rupert van der Werff puts the final touches to a Plesiosaur skeleton (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The dragon blood amber carries an estimate of between £100,000 and £150,000.

Another piece of amber includes a mysterious long-necked eared animal, possibly two, with skulls and claws and listed as Cretaceous Tetrapod(s).

At a weight of 171.820g, it is the biggest piece included in the auction and is estimated at between £80,000 and £120,000.

The collection also includes a scorpion in very clear Cretaceous amber and another piece with a Cretaceous fly is reportedly reminiscent of a scene in Jurassic Park.

All of the ambers were mined in Hukawng valley in Myanmar except lot number 12, which comes from a deep Chung Wa mine not far from Hukawng valley.

