Founding member of Average White Band dies

A founding member of the Average White Band has died after being diagnosed with cancer.

Malcolm “Molly” Duncan played saxophone in the group, including on their US chart-topper Pick Up The Pieces.

The soul and funk band, formed in 1972, gained worldwide success including a number one album in the US.

Duncan and his bandmate Roger Ball were known as the Dundee Horns, having both attended art college in the city.

The band paid tribute to Duncan on their Facebook page, saying he was “one of the funniest and most charming people you could ever meet”.

They posted: “We are saddened to learn of the passing of our old friend and tenor player, Molly Duncan.

“He had a recent bout with cancer, and so one half of the ‘Dundee Horns’ is with us no more.

“His was the world-famous sax solo on Pick Up The Pieces, but apart from that he was one of the funniest and most charming people you could ever meet.

“He was a founding member of the band – also from Dundee Art College, as are Roger Ball and Alan Gorrie – and will be sorely missed.

“His son, Dan, was with him at the end, and our condolences are with him and other family members.”