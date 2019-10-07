Triple murder probe: Police believe ‘sharp, pointed weapon’ was used

Detectives investigating the killings of three men in Colchester believe that a “sharp, pointed weapon” was used.

A section of Wellesley Road around a block of flats remained cordoned off on Monday and white-suited forensic officers were seen inspecting drains in the area.

Police were called to the street at around 10.15pm on Saturday over concerns for the welfare of two men following reports of an altercation.

Essex Police are investigating the deaths of three men following an incident in Wellesley Road, Colchester. A white tent is pictured in a car park behind a block of flats. (Sam Russell/ PA)

Officers found two men dead inside a property, while the body of a third man was discovered in a car outside.

A white police tent remained in place at a car park to the rear of the block of flats on Monday.

A 32-year-old man from Colchester has been arrested on suspicion of murder, Essex Police said.

Detectives are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident but are “keeping an open mind”, the force said.

Detective superintendent Stephen Jennings of Essex Police told Sky News on Sunday: “Although it’s very, very early in the investigation we don’t believe this was gang related.

“We don’t believe it was drug related, we believe it was very isolated and the individuals, those that have sadly passed away and the person we’ve got in custody, they are connected.”