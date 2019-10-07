Singer Finley Quaye admits ‘unprovoked attack’ on bar manager

Brit Award winner Finley Quaye has admitted punching a bar manager in the face during an unprovoked drunken attack.

The singer, best known for his album Maverick A Strike in the late 1990s, pleaded guilty to assaulting Robert Jenei outside 267 Old Brompton Road, west London, in the early hours of September 8.

The court heard that Quaye, 45 of Earls Court in London, had been performing at a bar and drinking there throughout the previous day.

Prosecutor Malachy Pakenham told Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday that Quaye had asked bar manager Mr Jenei to search for a woman’s handbag.

But after looking for the bag Mr Jenei returned to find Quaye “visibly angry”, Mr Pakenham added.

He added: “The defendant was seen being verbally abusive and threatening towards the victim and security staff at a licensed premises, saying he was going to punch them in the face.

“The defendant then punched the victim in the face.”

The court heard Quaye had then kicked a BMW belonging to security staff before shouting abuse in the street and said: “I will stab you lot in the kidney, I will stab you in the wind pipe.”

Mr Pakenham described it as an “unprovoked attack” and added: “He was drinking, it is in a licensed premises, despite the time of night there are plenty of patrons there, ironically the manager he assaulted was the person trying to help him.”

When quizzed by police the next day Quaye said he had drank a lot of alcohol on an empty stomach and did not remember punching Mr Jenei.

Shahnaz Sargent, defending, said her client was ashamed over the incident.

She added: “Mr Quaye accepts that he has got an alcohol problem.

“He had been drinking all day.

“He has performed there on several occasions and is in fact very ashamed of his behaviour.

“He accepts that he was out of order.”

A panel of magistrates ordered probation to prepare a report on Quaye before he is to be sentenced.

He was released on conditional bail to return to the same court on Monday October 14.