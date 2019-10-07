Runner named after Cardiff Half Marathon death

A runner who died after completing the Cardiff Half Marathon has been named as council planner Nicholas Beckley.

The 35-year-old died at the University Hospital of Wales in the Welsh capital on Sunday after suffering a cardiac arrest and collapsing on the race’s finish line.

Mr Beckley, a keen runner and football player who had completed the event twice before, worked as a senior planner for Cardiff Council having originally moved to the city in 2003 to study at Cardiff University.

On Monday his brother Andrew Beckley described him in a statement as “a true gentleman” and “family man”.

STATEMENT: We are now able to confirm the name of the runner who died after taking part in yesterday's race. The family of Nicholas Beckley, aged 35 and from Cardiff are raising money for Mind in his memory. https://t.co/KuDYqK4fQj pic.twitter.com/sa6xLJ9dVL — Cardiff Half Marathon (@CardiffHalf) October 7, 2019

He said: “Although extremely proud to be from Devon and a country boy at heart, Nick was hugely passionate about Cardiff and saw it as his home.

“Nick loved sport and in particular, football and running.

“Nick ran regularly, typically around Cardiff Bay, where he lived, and he had completed the Cardiff Half Marathon twice before. He was a big fan of the event and was so pleased to see how it has grown over the last few years.”

Matt Newman, CEO of Run 4 Wales, said the half marathon’s organisers would be supporting Mr Beckley’s family and his girlfriend, Natalie.

He said: “The thoughts of everyone connected with the race are with Nick’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“The medical team and emergency services reacted with great speed and professionalism to his collapse on the finish and he received specialist medical care within a minute of finishing.

“We will remain in close contact with the family and will continue to support them in every way we can.”

A record field of 27,500 runners took part in the 13.1 mile course around the Welsh capital on Sunday.

In 2018, Ben McDonald, 25, from Cardiff, and Dean Fletcher, 32, from Exeter, also died after taking part in the race.