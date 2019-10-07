PM lawbreaking questions extraordinary, says Mark Drakeford

Mark Drakeford has described suggestions Boris Johnson could ignore the law demanding he request an extension to Brexit negotiations as “extraordinary”, and a “poor reflection” on the UK Government.

The First Minister of Wales was asked whether he thought the Prime Minister would comply with Benn Act which states a request is made if a deal with the EU is not in place before October 19.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday in Cardiff, Mr Drakeford said: “I think the fact the question is being asked at all is a sign of the times that we live in.

“The idea we should be debating whether or not the Prime Minister will obey the law seems to me to illustrate the extraordinary nature of the political debate.

“I’ve always argued you cannot be a law maker and a law breaker.

“The suggestion the Prime Minister might be in that position is, I’m afraid, a poor reflection both on the current state of the UK Government but also a reflection on the general state of difficult debate that we have reached at this point in the Brexit process.”