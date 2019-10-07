In Pictures: Extinction Rebellion protesters target cities across Europe

Extinction Rebellion activists have blocked major roads in London and other cities across Europe at the beginning of what was billed as a wide-ranging series of protests demanding new climate policies.

Drumming, whistles and chanting rang through the streets of London as protesters attempted to block the routes into the centre of Government around Parliament and Whitehall (Yui Mok/PA)

Dozens of people were arrested in connection with the protests (Yui Mok/PA)

Police were also searching anyone suspected of carrying paint (Yui Mok/PA)

Protests were also held outside Government departments, calling on them to outline what their plans are to tackle the climate emergency, along with processions, marches and a sit-in at City Airport (Yui Mok/PA)

Hundreds of protesters filled Trafalgar Square and planned to shut down roads around Parliament Square and Whitehall (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Protesters chained and glued themselves to Victoria Street, outside Westminster Abbey (Victoria Jones/PA)

Extinction Rebellion is calling on the Government to declare a climate and ecological emergency, to act immediately to halt wildlife loss and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net-zero by 2025 (Yui Mok/PA)

They want to see the Government create and be led by the decisions of a Citizens’ Assembly on climate and ecological justice (Victoria Jones/PA)

Dublin’s first disruption by Extinction Rebellion’s week of action kicked off with a coffin adorned with the earth carried from Heuston Station in a funeral march to the government buildings (Niall Carson/PA)

A large pink boat with protesters onboard was unveiled at the gates of the Irish parliament and will travel up Kildare Street to highlight rising ocean levels (Niall Carson/PA)

In Germany, around 1,000 people blocked the Grosser Stern, a traffic circle in the middle of Berlin’s Tiergarten park (Michael Sohn/AP)