Weather warnings issued as more rain drenches UK

A slow-moving band of heavy rain set to drench parts of the UK has triggered weather warnings and flood alerts.

The Met Office has issued two yellow warnings of rain for Sunday that it predicts could bring transport disruption and flooding.

The first, running until midday, covers much of central and southern Scotland and northern, eastern and south-eastern England.

Previously set to cover an 18-hour period, the warning has been shortened after heavy overnight rainfall in Scotland.

In Islay, 55.6mm fell in the last 24 hours, while in northern England some areas saw around 20mm.

In the early hours of Sunday, police forces across the country, including in Norfolk and West Yorkshire, took to social media to warn drivers of standing water on the roads.

On the M1 police shared an image of a damaged car that had aquaplaned off the motorway.

The Met Office also advised drivers to take care on the roads due to the amount of water on the ground.

Speaking on Sunday morning, Met Office meteorologist Becky Mitchell said that while rain in northern parts will ease by this afternoon, eastern areas could expect downpours.

“That band of rain is going to be quite slow moving across the far east,” she said.

A second yellow warning, running from 8am to 5pm on Sunday, covers Lincolnshire and East Anglia.

The Met Office warned that homes and businesses could be flooded, with fast-flowing or deep water possible, causing “a danger to life”.

Roads and train and bus services could also be disrupted.

Ms Mitchell said Cavendish in Suffolk had already seen 25.6mm of rain in the last 12 hours, while overall eastern areas could be hit by 50 to 60mm of rain on Sunday.

“That could give a risk of some flooding, it’s a little bit more likely that some areas could see more impact in that second warning,” she said.

Winds in eastern coastal areas are also expected to bring chilly conditions, with temperatures dropping to around 12 or 13C.

The Environment Agency has issued five flood warnings for Sunday where immediate action is required.

These cover rivers on the Welsh border near Shrewsbury, Aintree on Merseyside and Reeth in North Yorkshire.

A further 53 flood alerts have been issued advising people to prepare for possible flooding across northern, central and south-east England.

After a brief dry spell on Sunday evening, the wet and windy weather is forecast to return across the country on Monday, Ms Mitchell said.

“There aren’t currently any signs of much drier weather,” she added.

“It looks like it’s going to stay quite changeable through the rest of the week.”