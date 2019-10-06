Rapper confirms he is ‘good’ after backstage assault at 1Xtra Live event

Rap star Krept has confirmed he is “good” after he was reportedly assaulted at a music event.

Casyo ‘Krept’ Johnson, 29, from south London, who is part of the rap duo Krept and Konan, was at the Arena Birmingham on Saturday night for a BBC Radio 1Xtra Live event which was subsequently cancelled.

According to West Midlands Police, officers were alerted to an assault in the backstage area at around 10pm by the venue’s security.

Police said the victim suffered a slash wound but did not require hospital treatment.

My people thanks for the messages Im good, ill be back in no time. God was with me trust me. Cant keep a good man down??❤️ — I SPY OUT NOW (@kreptplaydirty) October 6, 2019

Following the incident, Johnson tweeted: “My people thanks for the messages I’m good, I’ll be back in no time.

“God was with me trust me. Can’t keep a good man down.”

After the incident, Mr Johnson’s rap partner Karl ‘Konan’ Wilson tweeted: “Bros good.”

A statement from BBC Radio 1 said: “Following an isolated serious incident, we have had to stop 1Xtra Live in Birmingham.

“We are co-operating fully with the police to establish what has happened.”

Rap dup Krept and Konan (Matt Crossick/PA)

A further statement on Sunday said: “We’re sorry to everyone who attended 1Xtra Live in Birmingham for the early finish; however, the health and safety of everyone involved is always our top priority.

“We are upset and saddened that something like this should happen to a guest at one of our events and we remain in close contact and continue to offer our full support.”

West Midlands Police confirmed a 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a knife in an unrelated incident at Arena Birmingham. He remains in custody.

The force said: “Detectives are keen to hear from anyone with information following the alleged disorder and those with information, or who witnessed what happened are urged to get in touch.”