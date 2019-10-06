Menu

Advertising

Murder investigation after three men found dead

UK News | Published:

A 32-year-old man from Colchester has been arrested.

Wellesley Road, Colchester

Detectives have launched a murder investigation after three men were found dead at an address in Colchester in Essex.

Police were called to Wellesley Road at around 10.15pm on Saturday over concerns for the welfare of two men following reports of an altercation.

Officers attending the scene found two men dead inside a property, while the body of a third man was discovered in a car outside.

A 32-year-old man from Colchester has been arrested on suspicion of murder, Essex Police said.

Detectives are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident but are “keeping an open mind”, the force said.

Anyone who was in or around the Wellesley Road area between 6pm on Saturday and 1am on Sunday and witnessed suspicious or unusual behaviour is urged to contact police.

Wellesley Road is closed while inquiries continue.

UK News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News