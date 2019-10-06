Murder investigation after three men found dead

Detectives have launched a murder investigation after three men were found dead at an address in Colchester in Essex.

Police were called to Wellesley Road at around 10.15pm on Saturday over concerns for the welfare of two men following reports of an altercation.

Officers attending the scene found two men dead inside a property, while the body of a third man was discovered in a car outside.

A 32-year-old man from Colchester has been arrested on suspicion of murder, Essex Police said.

Detectives are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident but are “keeping an open mind”, the force said.

Anyone who was in or around the Wellesley Road area between 6pm on Saturday and 1am on Sunday and witnessed suspicious or unusual behaviour is urged to contact police.

Wellesley Road is closed while inquiries continue.